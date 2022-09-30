 
Friday Sep 30 2022
Prince Harry still seems fiercely protective over his mother Diana

Friday Sep 30, 2022

Prince Harry still seems fiercely protective over his mother Diana

Camilla, according to some royal commentators, could be first in line for any attack Diana's younger son Prince Harry wishes to level against the family in his upcoming memoir.

She's now King Charles’ wife, but Harry still seems fiercely protective over his mother Diana even though Camilla’s image has gone under a pretty remarkable transformation.

“The scorched earth left by Diana still smolders,” royal expert Tina Brown previously told The Daily Beast, per The Daily Express. “For the first 10 years after her death, the royals were still destabilized by the catastrophes surrounding Diana—from her divorce, the damage to Charles, the car crash, the effect on the boys.

"However, the rise of Kate Middleton and William have done a great deal to reduce that dark dust and decrease the Diana decibel. But with what Harry and Meghan have said and done, the next season of The Crown [which will focus on events leading up to and after Diana’s death], and Harry’s memoir will resurface a particular agony for Charles."

Netflix’s hit The Crown—which will cover the turbulent 1990s in the royal family in its next season—and Harry’s memoir will introduce an entirely new generation to the drama of the decade, which saw Charles and Diana separate in 1992, divorce in 1996, and Diana’s death in 1997.

“The Queen was restabilized after the death of Diana, whereas Charles has continually battled to end those ghosts,” Brown says.

“The rehabilitation of Camilla’s image has been utterly successful, but she lives in dread of Harry’s book. In some ways, Diana’s ghost still rattles at the gate.”

Another royal commentator Angela Levin, while speaking to Christine Lampard on Lorraine, claimed: "Prince Harry has said some nasty things about her too," after discussing how the Queen Consort was portrayed in Netflix's The Crown."

However, Meghan Markle's hubby Prince Harry has reportedly decided to change some chapters and passages of his highly-anticipated book.

