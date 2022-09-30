Pakistan hockey player sustains head injury during practice

Friday Sep 30, 2022
Pakistan hockey player Zahidullah sustained a head injury during practice on Friday after which he was taken to a hospital in a private car.
According to national team coach Ayaz Mehmood, the player got two stitches on his head and was taken to Jinnah Hospital.
Zahid was hit on the head with a hockey stick during the game.
A source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that the player was taken to a hospital in a car as there was no ambulance available at the national camp.
"There is no ambulance available in camps usually. This is why we took him to the hospital in a car," said the coach.
The coach further said that injuries are a part of the game, adding that the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is working to provide better facilities for players.
The National team is currently undergoing a training camp ahead of Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament which is scheduled in November in Malaysia.
