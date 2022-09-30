 
Friday Sep 30 2022
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds 'always planned' to have big family, may not 'stop at 4' kids

Friday Sep 30, 2022

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds may keep expanding their family after welcoming fourth child, reveals source.

An insider spilled to Us Weekly that the Deadpool actor and The Age of Adaline star always had a plan of having a lot of babies.

The couple, according to the insider, “are really more united and supportive of each other than ever,” as Reynolds “has become better than ever at managing his time and schedule.”

“When they got together, they always planned to have a lot of kids,” the source shared before adding that the duo “felt like they were making up for lost time [from] the years they both had to put off having a family.”

With baby no. 4 on the way, the lovebirds are “making good on the promise they made to each other when they got together,” said the insider while revealing that they might not “stop at four” kids.

“The key going into this pregnancy has been their loose family rule that neither of them would ever work at the same time while their kids are little,” noted the insider.

The outlet even shared that Reynolds’ “break from acting wasn’t a joke” as he and Lively would be sticking to their rule of making time for their brood.

Lively and Reynolds, who are parents to three daughters, announced their fourth pregnancy when the A Simple Favor actor debuted her baby bump at the 10th annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit.

