Pakistan railways decides to resume train operations to Karachi from October 2

In a major relief for passengers, Pakistan Railway (PR) decided to resume train services from October 2 in phases in the country, which was halted across the country due to devastating floods, Geo News reported.

Train operations were suspended after floods washed away many tracks in the country due to cataclysmic floods. More than 1500 people lost their lives as devastating rains shattered the country, while many roads, bridges, and highways were swept away and millions of people are still living under an open sky.

The decision was taken in a meeting through video link presided by Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique.

“Decision has been taken to run two trains to Karachi, which were restored to Rohri in the first phase. In addition, Khyber Mail and Rehman Baba Express will resume their operations from October 2,” said Khawaja Saad.

Elaborating on the further action plan, the railway minister said that a decision had been taken to restore services of Karakoram, Karachi and Pak business expresses from October 5.

“While the average duration of train services running between Karachi and Lahore has been kept to 22 hours, however, all the trains will be run with extra coaches,” he added.

Khawaja Saad further said that the duration of travel time would be reviewed after 30 days and it would be shortened gradually.