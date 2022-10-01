 
pakistan
Saturday Oct 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Pakistan railways decides to resume train operations to Karachi from October 2

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 01, 2022

—Pakistan Railway Twitter
—Pakistan Railway Twitter

  • All the trains will be run with extra coaches, says railway minister.
  • Khyber Mail and Rehman Baba Express will resume its operation from October 2, he says.
  • Duration of travel timing will be shortened gradually, says Khawaja Saad

In a major relief for passengers, Pakistan Railway (PR) decided to resume train services from October 2 in phases in the country, which was halted across the country due to devastating floods, Geo News reported.

Train operations were suspended after floods washed away many tracks in the country due to cataclysmic floods. More than 1500 people lost their lives as devastating rains shattered the country, while many roads, bridges, and highways were swept away and millions of people are still living under an open sky.

The decision was taken in a meeting through video link presided by Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique.

“Decision has been taken to run two trains to Karachi, which were restored to Rohri in the first phase. In addition, Khyber Mail and Rehman Baba Express will resume their operations from October 2,” said Khawaja Saad.

Elaborating on the further action plan, the railway minister said that a decision had been taken to restore services of Karakoram, Karachi and Pak business expresses from October 5.

“While the average duration of train services running between Karachi and Lahore has been kept to 22 hours, however, all the trains will be run with extra coaches,” he added.

Khawaja Saad further said that the duration of travel time would be reviewed after 30 days and it would be shortened gradually.

More From Pakistan:

It's crime if Imran Khan has taken away cypher, says Ahsan Iqbal

It's crime if Imran Khan has taken away cypher, says Ahsan Iqbal
UAE diplomat urges increased help for flood victims

UAE diplomat urges increased help for flood victims
Three-day art exhibition for flood victims underway in Karachi

Three-day art exhibition for flood victims underway in Karachi
After audio leaks, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif believes Article 6 applies to Imran Khan

After audio leaks, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif believes Article 6 applies to Imran Khan
Pakistan disease outbreaks after floods spur calls for crisis plan

Pakistan disease outbreaks after floods spur calls for crisis plan
Geo Network channels restored on cables across Pakistan

Geo Network channels restored on cables across Pakistan
Cabinet committee formed to probe cypher 'stolen' from PM House

Cabinet committee formed to probe cypher 'stolen' from PM House
World Bank to provide $323m to Sindh govt for farmers of flood-hit areas

World Bank to provide $323m to Sindh govt for farmers of flood-hit areas
Soldier martyred after terrorists open fire from inside Afghanistan

Soldier martyred after terrorists open fire from inside Afghanistan
JUI-F challenges transgender law in shariat court

JUI-F challenges transgender law in shariat court

Justice Isa urges CJP Bandial to 'immediately' convene JCP meeting as SC may become 'dysfunctional'

Justice Isa urges CJP Bandial to 'immediately' convene JCP meeting as SC may become 'dysfunctional'
Fault-hit British Airways flight flies to London after repairs

Fault-hit British Airways flight flies to London after repairs

Latest

view all