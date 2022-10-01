Amber Heard spotted in Spain first time after Depp-Heard trial: Photos

Amber Heard was seen first time after the Depp-Heard verdict was announced. In pictures obtained by TMZ, was spotted in Spain after having gone MIA for over three months.

The Aquaman actress was seen in Palma de Mallorca on Friday, September 30, while she was spending time with one-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard, and her girlfriend, Bianca Butti. Heard, 36, welcomed her daughter via surrogate in July 2021.

TMZ

In multiple photos, Amber was seen playing with her daughter on a swing set and walking with her and a group of friends, enjoying the European city. Amber was casually dressed in an all-black attire, baggy pants and a spaghetti strap tank top, and sported a top-knot. Butti was also seen in casuals as she donned baggy faded blue jeans and a white button-down shirt.

TMZ

According to the publication, Heard was last seen hopping on a private jet, shortly after the verdict was announced for the trial. While Johnny Depp is seen going out and about, Amber seemed to have gone in hiding.

It is not yet determined that whether Heard is in Spain for a vacation or if she plans to relocate to the country. Moreover, there is nothing on her IMDB page to suggest that she may have any upcoming projects in the works. The only works Heard has been involved in are Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and In the Fire, both of which are in post-production

Amber Heard lost the defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp by a unanimous verdict. Depp had sued Heard for $50 million in Fairfax County after she wrote a 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post about domestic violence in which she referred to herself as ‘a public figure representing domestic abuse.’ Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Meanwhile, Heard had a minor victory herself in her countersuit against Depp with the jury awarding her $2 million for compensatory damages, but $0 in punitive damages, per NPR.