Saturday Oct 01 2022
Pregnant Alia Bhatt shares first look of her maternity brand 

Alia Bhatt shares some glimpse from photoshoot for her maternity clothes brands for pregnant mama beans.

Earlier today, the actress has given some teased about her upcoming brand.

The Darlings actress posted on Instagram and wrote, “Edamamma Maternity Wear - made with a lot of love - for mama-beans. Launching 14th October.”

The Brahmastra actresses expecting their first baby child with husband Ranbir Kapoor and the parents-to-be are over the moon.

Alia is posing in her maternity dress flaunting her baby bump and wearing a tee with ‘Baby in progress’ written on it in the video.

During promoring of her film Brahmastra, Alia was seen in various outfits. One of the most popular outfit was when she arrived in a dark pink sharara set with ‘Baby on board’ written on the back of her kurta.

