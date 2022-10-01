 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William and Prince harry have ‘fundamental lack of trust’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 01, 2022

FileFootage

Prince William and Prince Harry’s rift comes down to one thing and that is the “fundamental lack of issues”, claimed an expert.

During her appearance on Dan Wotton Tonight, Vanity Fair royal correspondent Katie Nicholl said the royal family’s rift with the Duke of Sussex is based on a “trust issue.”

“There is a fundamental lack of trust between Charles and William and Harry and Meghan because, quite simply, the royal family just don’t know what’s going to come next with Harry and Meghan,” she said.

“We don’t know what’s going to come out in this autobiography, potentially on their Netflix series … and it is, well understandably, it’s a source of a lot of concern and a massive lack of trust,” Nicholl continued.

“One of the things I was told by a source very close to William is that he just cannot forgive his brother,” she said.

“William simply can’t forgive [Harry], not just for his behaviour and what he’s done and how he’s done it, but look at how much now rests on William,” Nicholl added.

“He always thought that Harry would be his wingman. Now William’s doing it on his own. Thank goodness he’s got Kate by his side because together, they’re a really strong team,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Ben Barnes reveals he was going to star in new Marvel’s show

Ben Barnes reveals he was going to star in new Marvel’s show
King Charles III to turn Queen’s Balmoral home into a public memorial

King Charles III to turn Queen’s Balmoral home into a public memorial

Jimmy Kimmel talks Emmy gaffe and Oscar’s slap

Jimmy Kimmel talks Emmy gaffe and Oscar’s slap

Meghan Markle 'very sad' approach of 'airing dirty laundry' ridiculed on TV

Meghan Markle 'very sad' approach of 'airing dirty laundry' ridiculed on TV
Police install scanning cameras in Meghan, Harry’s neighbourhood

Police install scanning cameras in Meghan, Harry’s neighbourhood
Bill Skarsgard, Lily-Rose Depp to star in Robert Eggers’ 'Nosferatu' remake

Bill Skarsgard, Lily-Rose Depp to star in Robert Eggers’ 'Nosferatu' remake
Victoria Beckham posts daughter Harper’s sweet snap with Gigi and Bella Hadid during PFW

Victoria Beckham posts daughter Harper’s sweet snap with Gigi and Bella Hadid during PFW
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry a ‘recipe for disaster’ for Royal Family

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry a ‘recipe for disaster’ for Royal Family
Prince Harry never wanted to 'admit' reality of royal life to Meghan Markle: Expert

Prince Harry never wanted to 'admit' reality of royal life to Meghan Markle: Expert
King Charles watching with 'great interest' as Denmark Prince goes 'rogue'

King Charles watching with 'great interest' as Denmark Prince goes 'rogue'
Meghan Markle ‘wanted’ to be rejected ‘from day one’

Meghan Markle ‘wanted’ to be rejected ‘from day one’
Meghan Markle ready with her 'minefield' now that Queen is dead

Meghan Markle ready with her 'minefield' now that Queen is dead

Latest

view all