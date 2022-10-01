 
Saturday Oct 01 2022
Ali Abbas Zafar wishes to collaborate with Ranveer Singh once again

Saturday Oct 01, 2022

Ranveer Singh and Abbas Ali Zafar last appeared together in Yash Raj's 'Gunday'

Ali Abbas Zafar in an interview said that he wishes to do another film with Ranveer Singh, he previously did a film with Singh named Gunday in 2014. 

Previously, rumours were also circulating that there is a possibility that Abbas might be directing Ranveer in Mr India and Dhoom 4, but nothing of that sort have come into notice so far.

Abbas in an interview said: “I love him as an actor and I am so happy with the success he has achieved throughout his career. I feel that he has a very strong connection with the audience- for all the stuff he does on screen and off the screen. He has great charisma.”

He further revealed that he has looking out for a perfect story to reunite with the actor. “I am trying to find a story that get people excited to see me and him together. Its not worth coming together will we get that story.”

Talking about the genre of the film he wishes to do with Singh, Zafar informed: “I want to do an out-and-out action film with Ranveer in a very cool and young space. I want to do a contemporary action film, similar to the genre that’s being made across the globe.”

“His body and personality is apt for an action star. He has done a lot of action in his career, but I want to explore him in the contemporary space backed with a very strong character and performance. Even action film needs a story and a strong performer.”

As per PinkVilla, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in the film Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

