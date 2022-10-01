 
Saturday Oct 01 2022
Mrunal Thakur says people ask about her baby after learning her age

Saturday Oct 01, 2022

Mrunal Thakur revealed in a recent interview that people ask her about her marriage plans and if she is going to have a baby in a couple of years after learning her age, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Mrunal Thakur said she is 30 years old and she is often asked if she will be having a child by the time she is 32 once people get to know her age.

Mrunal told News18, "People usually ask me, ‘How old are you?’, and when I tell them 30, they’re like, ‘Oh, so now you must be getting married.’ or ‘You must be on the verge of getting married.’ or ‘What are the wedding plans?’"

She further added, "They come and they ask me, ‘So by 32, you will have your child?’ and I’m like, okay, good night.”

Mrunal's last film Sita Raman released in theatres on August 5 and started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on September 9. The film is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and stars Mrunal Thakur alongside Dulquer Salman in lead roles.

