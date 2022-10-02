 
Showbiz
Remembering comedian Umer Sharif on his first death anniversary

Umer Sharif's prominent stage plays include 'Bakra Qiston Pe'

Pakistan remembers comedian/actor Umer Sharif on his first death anniversary, the veteran died in 2021 in Germany. 

Sharif was born on April 19, 1955. He started off his career by the name Umer Zarif, later on he changed his name to Umer Sharif. He began his career as a stage performer. Two of his very famous comedy plays include; Bakra Qiston Pe and Buddha Ghar Pe Hai.

He received two National Awards for Mr. 420 in for the category of Best Actor and Director. Furth more, he received 10 Nigar Awards.

Umer has also received the prestigious Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for his contributions in the Pakistani industry as an actor, producer and a comedian.

Sharif’s health was not quite well earlier in 2021. Therefore, he was undergoing treatment at a hospital in the United States. 

He made a special appeal from the Government of Pakistan to grant him the US visa so that he can travel there for treatment. GOP helped Sharif and also sanctioned Rs.40 million for his treatment.

On returning, his health deteriorated due to which he had to make a stopover in Germany midway.

On October 2nd, 2021, Umer Sharif died due to a heart attack in Germnay.

