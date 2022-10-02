'The Legend of Maula Jatt': Nasir Adeeb discloses the reward money he received for writing the film

Bilal Lashari's 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' is set to release on October 13

Recently in an interview, famous scriptwriter of Pakistan Nasir Adeeb revealed the amount he received as compensation for scripting Bilal Lashari’s The Legend of Maula Jatt.

Nasir, in a private TV show hosted by actor Ahmed Ali Butt, revealed the figure. Ahmed asked him how much was he paid for writing down the script.

Adeeb first revealed the amount he previously received when he wrote the original Maula Jatt, he replied: “I wrote the film's dialogues while taking the nation's circumstances into consideration 45 years ago and received a total of 7,000 rupees for creating the screenplay for producer Sarwar Bhatti's superhit movie Maula jatt.”

He revealed that: "Although I asked for 10 lakhs to write The legend of Maula Jatt, but Bilal Lashari granted me 15 lakhs."



Lashari’s The legend of Maula jatt, the most expensive film of Pakistan, stars Hamza Ali Abbas, Fawad Khan, Gohar Rahseed, Mahira Khan and Humaima Mailk in vital roles.

The film is slated to release all across the world on October 13, 2022.