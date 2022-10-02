Kareena Kapoor on 'Vikram Vedha': 'It's absolutely fantastic'

Kareena Kapoor Khan, during a chat with a publication, gave her reviews over Saif Ali Khan’s movie Vikram Vedha.

Kareena stated: “It’s absolutely fantastic. The storytelling, the performances, just everything about the movie. Also, I love watching these commercial, blockbuster kind of movies.”

“I think Saif and Hrithik are just outstanding in the film. Everyone should watch it, and I’m sure everyone is going to watch it, added Bebo.”

Previously, Saba Azad Hrithik Roshan’s partner also shared her opinion regarding the movie. She wrote: “Congratulations to team #VikramVedha for a super engaging film- I’ve seen it twice and I am going to see it again… and again!! Congratulations on an excellent performance to the most hardworking human I know- you make me so so proud Ro!!”

Vikram Vedha is a Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster film by the same name. The original film featured Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan in the key roles. The Hindi remake also stars actress Radhika Apte.

According to IndianExpress, Kareena Kapoor is all set to release her upcoming film The Devotion of Suspect X. The film will also mark as her digital debut.