 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Camila Morrone steps out for a stroll with father Maximo after split from Leonardo DiCaprio

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 02, 2022

Camila Morrone took time away from her busy schedule to spend quality time with her father Maximo for a stroll in New York City on Friday, after her recent split from Leonardo DiCaprio.

The actress and model, 25, who dated Leo, 47, for roughly four years before they recently ended the relationship seemed to be enjoying her time with her father while wearing a comfortable beige turtleneck sweater.

Her ex, 47, has been reportedly spending time with Gigi Hadid, 27, in Paris, as they were both spotted leaving the luxurious Hotel Le Royal Monceau on Thursday, just as Entertainment Tonight confirmed the duo is ‘fully seeing each other.’

Camila rounded out her casual look with flowing black pants and matching sneakers.

Her father wore jeans, a fitted blue shirt, and a baseball hat as he walked with his arm around a female friend.

Her father, Maximo, 54, is a former Argentine model and character actor and also known for being the ex-husband of Camila's mother Lucila Solá, a well-known actress for her roles in No Somos Animales, Moving McAllister, and Rules for Sleeping Around.

Camila was dating DiCaprio from 2018 until their recent split.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times in 2019, Morrone discussed the 22-year age difference between her and Leonardo: ‘There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where, people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.’Geo: 

More From Entertainment:

Autumn dinner: Justin Bieber cuts a suave figure in tie-dye hoodie

Autumn dinner: Justin Bieber cuts a suave figure in tie-dye hoodie
Kate Middleton’s sweet reaction on becoming Princess of Wales wins hearts

Kate Middleton’s sweet reaction on becoming Princess of Wales wins hearts

George and Charlotte to steal the spotlight as Harry's 'influence' reduced in UK

George and Charlotte to steal the spotlight as Harry's 'influence' reduced in UK
William, Harry rift 'problem' is that Sussexes are 'back in America'

William, Harry rift 'problem' is that Sussexes are 'back in America'
King Charles, Queen Camilla attend church service in Balmoral after royal mourning period ends

King Charles, Queen Camilla attend church service in Balmoral after royal mourning period ends

Prince Harry was 'as complicit as' Meghan Markle in Megxit

Prince Harry was 'as complicit as' Meghan Markle in Megxit
Charles celebrates 'strength' in photo with Camilla, William and Kate

Charles celebrates 'strength' in photo with Camilla, William and Kate
Here’s Meghan King's first reaction after seeing results of her nose Job

Here’s Meghan King's first reaction after seeing results of her nose Job

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle proving to be ‘liability’ to monarchy

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle proving to be ‘liability’ to monarchy
‘The Crown's Kate Middleton actress once portrayed Miss Trunchbull in ‘Matilda’?

‘The Crown's Kate Middleton actress once portrayed Miss Trunchbull in ‘Matilda’?
Prince Andrew's hackler not an ordinary man - Two charged for allegedly assaulting him

Prince Andrew's hackler not an ordinary man - Two charged for allegedly assaulting him
‘Angry’ Meghan Markle didn’t like the Royal Family?

‘Angry’ Meghan Markle didn’t like the Royal Family?

Latest

view all