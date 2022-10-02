 
pakistan
Sunday Oct 02 2022
By
APP

Saudi Arabia continues humanitarian efforts in flood-hit Pakistan

By
APP

Sunday Oct 02, 2022

Flood-affected people carry relief packages received under the KSRelief programme. — APP
Flood-affected people carry relief packages received under the KSRelief programme. — APP

  • KSRelief distributes 2,095 food baskets, 40 tents, and 400 mosquito nets in various provinces to 14,665 people.
  • The aid comes within the Saudi Relief Land Bridge, directed by King Salman.
  • Floods have killed over 1,600 people and affected nearly 33 million people in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) is continuing its efforts to provide humanitarian aid to flood-hit Pakistan.

The team distributed 2,095 food baskets, 40 tents, and 400 mosquito nets in various provinces to 14,665 people.

The aid comes within the Saudi Relief Land Bridge, directed by King Salman, to support Pakistan and its people following the disastrous floods that struck the country, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.

The torrential rains and flooding, which began in mid-June and lasted for weeks, have killed over 1,600 people and affected nearly 33 million people in Pakistan.

