Sunday Oct 02 2022
Jamshoro man kills wife to stop her from studying

Sunday Oct 02, 2022

Image showing a police tape against the background of a police vehicle. — AFP/ File
  • A woman’s passion to complete her studies proved fatal.
  • Majda had threatened husband to file for divorce if she was stopped from studying.
  • Police have arrested the suspect.

JAMSHORO: In another gruesome act of domestic violence, a woman’s passion to complete her studies turned out to be fatal after her husband brutally killed her to stop her from studying.

Talking to Geo.tv, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jamshoro Javed Baloch said that on September 26, the body of an unknown woman was found in the village of Ghulam Jakhro in Nooriabad. The deceased was later identified as Majida Abbasi, who was a final-year student at the Department of Art and Design in Sindh University.

The police have arrested the suspect Zahid Solangi.

Sharing the details of the investigation, the police said that the suspect and his wife Majda studied in the same class and tied the marital knot two years ago. 

She wanted to complete her final year but was prevented from studying due to the financial crisis of the family. The idea angered Majda, so she subsequently went to her parents’ home.  While Zahid brought Majda back to his place after convincing her, she threatened him with a divorce if she was stopped from studying.

The suspect revealed that on September 22, he went to his wife’s university on a motorcycle on the pretext of taking her for a visit to Karachi, but on their way, he pushed her from a mountain near Goth Ghulam Jakhro in Nooriabad. After that, the suspect killed her by hitting her with a heavy stone on her head.

