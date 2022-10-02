Salman Khan says Hindi films aren't accepted in the South

Salman Khan opened up about the ongoing South vs North cinema debate in the film industry in a recent press conference, as reported by Hindustan Times. The actor spoke about the pan-India acceptance of South films in his press conference.

Salman said that Hindi cinema accepts films from the South but Hindi films aren't accepted in the South.

Salman Khan told South film star Chiranjeevi in a press conference in Mumbai."Your films are being accepted here but our films aren’t accepted there.” To which Chiranjeevi replied, "We are here to take you. This is one of the reasons why I asked Sallu Bhai to come through in this film.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will soon be making his debut in the Telugu film industry with a cameo in Telugu film GodFather. The film is a remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer and stars Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in the lead roles. GodFather has its theatrical release on October 5.