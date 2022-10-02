Priyanka Chopra hopes her daughter will vote in US one day

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share pictures from her interaction with US Vice President Kamala Harris and wrote a long note about voting rights in the US, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Priyanka wrote about how she doesn't vote in the US while her husband can and she hopes that one day her daughter will also vote. The actor also compared the position of women in higher authorities in the US and India.

Priyanka posted pictures with US Vice President Kamala Harris in which the actor was wearing a long yellow dress and white heels. She captioned the post, "Everyone has a role to play towards that… to be part of the civic process and to exercise the right to vote, especially women because we need to be actively involved in ensuring our rights are being taken care of."

She further wrote, "While I don’t vote in this country - my husband can and one day, my daughter will. My conversation with VP Harris centred around the most pressing issues, that, in order to be addressed, needs to have a clear vision and plan"





Priyanka is married to singer Nick Jonas and they have a daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.