 
entertainment
Monday Oct 03 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles won't attend key international event close to his heart: Here's why

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 03, 2022

King Charles wont attend key international event close to his heart: Heres why

King Charles should not go to Cop27 and instead send Prince William in his place, an environment minister has said amid reports that UK's new prime minister Liz Truss intervened to stop the monarch attending the event close to his heart.

Buckingham Palace has reportedly confirmed that the new King will not be attending the international gathering in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, despite his longstanding and passionate commitment to environmental issues.

The decision not to go was taken after the prime minister raised objections during an audience with the monarch at the Palace last month, The Sunday Times has reported.

The new member of Truss's cabinet Mark Spencer said Prince William should go instead as the King now has “other priorities”.

The new minister for fisheries and farming, speaking at a Conservative Environment Network event at the Conservative Conference on Sunday said: “I’m not in charge of the king’s diary, luckily. He’s expressed a great deal of interest in the environment in the past, but I think in his new role, as the as the monarch is going to have a lot of other priorities, and I think as he said himself he’s up for others to take up that challenge.”

Spencer said he thought King Charles' son William should take up the mantle: “I’m sure the Prince of Wales will be a huge ambassador for the environment, moving forward.”

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West sparks reactions with his look during Paris Fashion Week

Kanye West sparks reactions with his look during Paris Fashion Week
Jennifer Lopez joins Ben Affleck to check renovation of her swanky $28M Bel-Air pad

Jennifer Lopez joins Ben Affleck to check renovation of her swanky $28M Bel-Air pad

Nicola Peltz exudes glamour as she steps out hand-in-hand with Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz exudes glamour as she steps out hand-in-hand with Brooklyn Beckham

King Charles III 'hiding' something in new Royal Family portrait?

King Charles III 'hiding' something in new Royal Family portrait?
Lucy Fallon talks about her second pregnancy: Deets inside

Lucy Fallon talks about her second pregnancy: Deets inside

Jon Hamm was indicted for fraternity hazing in college, court documents reveal

Jon Hamm was indicted for fraternity hazing in college, court documents reveal
‘Wannabe’ shoot: Mel B refused to compromise on her ‘individual style’

‘Wannabe’ shoot: Mel B refused to compromise on her ‘individual style’
Adrien Brody on Luca Changretta's end in 'Peaky Blinders': 'I really wanted to stay'

Adrien Brody on Luca Changretta's end in 'Peaky Blinders': 'I really wanted to stay'
Post Malone ‘impressed’ with the cool level of his baby daughter: Deets inside

Post Malone ‘impressed’ with the cool level of his baby daughter: Deets inside
Oprah Winfrey could be questioned by lawyers over interview with Meghan, Harry

Oprah Winfrey could be questioned by lawyers over interview with Meghan, Harry
Wedding bells: James Gunn ties the knot in enchanting ceremony

Wedding bells: James Gunn ties the knot in enchanting ceremony
Zac Efron shares the movie scene he will never forget: Check out

Zac Efron shares the movie scene he will never forget: Check out

Latest

view all