Monday Oct 03 2022
Important update shared on King Charles and Camilla's Clarence House social media accounts

Monday Oct 03, 2022

King Charles and Camilla's social media accounts that they operated in the name of Clearance House are no longer being updated.

The last post on Clearance House Twitter account was about the death of Queen Elizabeth.

After Charles became the King, Clearance House account shared a message for its more than one million followers.

"This account is no longer being updated. Please follow "The Royal Family" for updates on His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty The Queen Consort," read the bio of Clearance House.


