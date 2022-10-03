 
ECB thanks Pakistan for a warm welcome after 17 years

Pakistan cricket fans holding placards at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. — Twitter
The England Cricket Board (ECB) Monday thanked Pakistan for hosting their team after a 17-year hiatus.

Pakistan concluded the seven-match T20I series against England after losing the final by 67 runs.

Taking to Twitter, the board wrote: "Thank you, Pakistan. After 17 years of waiting, a wonderful cricket series and the warmest welcome from the people of this country."

In the pictures, fans could be seen holding posters and expressing their love for the English team. 

The cricketers also appreciated Pakistan for inviting the team and its security forces for providing a safe space. 

Dawid Malan on Twitter wrote: "Brilliant end to a well fought series! A huge thanks to Pakistan for having us and an even bigger thanks to the security forces that looked after us so well. was a great experience." 

"What a series! Thank you Pakistan," wrote Ben Duckett.


