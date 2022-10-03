 
Showbiz
Monday Oct 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal dance to 'Fukrey' hit song 'Ambarsariya' at their Sangeet

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 03, 2022

Ali and Richa to tie the knot on October 6
Ali and Richa to tie the knot on October 6

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal recently hosted their Sangeet ceremony where the duo danced together on their 2013 film Fukrey’s most-loved song Ambarsariya.

The couple not only danced to Ambarsariya, but also they could be seen grooving over the song Ranjha Ranjha, which originally featuring; Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Richa wore a beautiful three-piece lehenga set made by Rahul Mishra whereas Ali opted for a simple look and wore a plain Angarkha designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

The Fukrey actors are currently in Delhi hosting their pre-wedding festivities that commenced from the 30th of September. Since, their events started both Rich and Ali have been sharing pictures on a daily basis and the fans can’t get over them.

They shared pictures of their mehendi and cocktail party. The couple looked extremely spectacular together in both the events.

As per PinkVilla reports, Fazal and Chadha will be flying back to Mumbai soon to host their wedding reception. They will be getting married on October 6. 

More From Showbiz:

Asim Azhar, Aima, Young Stunners perform to extend support to flood victims

Asim Azhar, Aima, Young Stunners perform to extend support to flood victims
Neha Dhupia pens down a special message for son Guriq as he turns one

Neha Dhupia pens down a special message for son Guriq as he turns one
Amitabh Bachchan's 'Goodbye': Makers to sell tickets for INR 150 on release day

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Goodbye': Makers to sell tickets for INR 150 on release day
Hamza Ali Abbasi reveals Bilal Lashari calls him ‘Noori Nuts’ for doing ‘Maula Jatt’

Hamza Ali Abbasi reveals Bilal Lashari calls him ‘Noori Nuts’ for doing ‘Maula Jatt’
Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Brahmastra' witnesses a drop at the box office on Day 23

Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Brahmastra' witnesses a drop at the box office on Day 23
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares her review on 'Vikram Vedha'

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares her review on 'Vikram Vedha'
Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's film 'Vikram Vedha' picks pace on day 2

Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's film 'Vikram Vedha' picks pace on day 2
Priyanka Chopra hopes her daughter will vote in US one day

Priyanka Chopra hopes her daughter will vote in US one day

Saif Ali Khan says people believed he switched to TV at the time of 'Sacred Games'

Saif Ali Khan says people believed he switched to TV at the time of 'Sacred Games'
Salman Khan says Hindi films aren't accepted in the South

Salman Khan says Hindi films aren't accepted in the South
Salman Khan shares his point of view on two-hero films

Salman Khan shares his point of view on two-hero films
Alia Bhatt gushes over to part in 'greatest performances' ever for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt gushes over to part in 'greatest performances' ever for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Latest

view all