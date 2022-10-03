Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal dance to 'Fukrey's' hit song 'Ambarsariya' at their Sangeet

Ali and Richa to tie the knot on October 6

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal recently hosted their Sangeet ceremony where the duo danced together on their 2013 film Fukrey’s most-loved song Ambarsariya.

The couple not only danced to Ambarsariya, but also they could be seen grooving over the song Ranjha Ranjha, which originally featuring; Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Richa wore a beautiful three-piece lehenga set made by Rahul Mishra whereas Ali opted for a simple look and wore a plain Angarkha designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.



The Fukrey actors are currently in Delhi hosting their pre-wedding festivities that commenced from the 30th of September. Since, their events started both Rich and Ali have been sharing pictures on a daily basis and the fans can’t get over them.

They shared pictures of their mehendi and cocktail party. The couple looked extremely spectacular together in both the events.

As per PinkVilla reports, Fazal and Chadha will be flying back to Mumbai soon to host their wedding reception. They will be getting married on October 6.