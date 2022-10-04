 
sports
Tuesday Oct 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Pakistan cricket fans create history in England series

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 04, 2022

Pakistan cricket fan at the Lahore stadium showing his support for the two teams. Twitter/PeshawarZalmi
Pakistan cricket fan at the Lahore stadium showing his support for the two teams. Twitter/PeshawarZalmi

The craze for cricket has always been effervescent in Pakistan. However, the recent seven-match Twenty20 International home series against England demonstrates that the sport has fully resurrected from its ashes. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has insights to back up its assertions.

Cricket at the home ground nearly ceased after a shocking setback it received when the Sri Lanka cricket team came under a terrorist attack on March 3, 2009. The world teams shied away from playing in Pakistan. Hence, the floodlights of the country's sports grounds went off. 

However, the Pakistani cricket board has been able to turn this around thanks to the unflappable resilience of the Pakistani people.

The PCB statistics show that the sport-loving fans welcomed the England series and packed the stadium in such a large number that they made history. They were eager to watch live action at their home stadium.

Sharing the welcome news with the cricket fans, the board said 97.35 per cent of crowd attendance for any series is the highest ever in the history of Pakistan cricket.

At least 63,045 spectators watched the Lahore leg of the T20I series between Pakistan and England at the Gaddafi Stadium, the PCB said. It makes 99.4 per cent attendance during three matches at the Lahore ground.

The breakdown of the spectator turnout is: 20,969 people watched the 5th match at the stadium; 21,076 spectators showed up at the stadium for the 6th T20I; and 21,100 people viewed the 7th T20I at the Lahore ground.

The board relates a similar success story of an unexpectedly huge turnout at the Karachi stadium during the first four matches. The board said 26,550 cricket buffs witnessed the first four T20Is at the National Stadium. The massive turnout showed 95.3 per cent attendance in the Karachi leg matches.

According to the PCB, 189,595 spectators passed through turnstiles in Karachi and Lahore to watch the seven T20Is. The number makes up 97.35 per cent of the crowd attendances. 

England seal victory

A sublime fifty from Dawid Malan and three wickets for Chris Woakes guided England to a thumping 67-run win over Pakistan in the seventh Twenty20 in Lahore on Sunday as they clinched the series 4-3 in a major boost ahead of the World Cup.

Chasing 210, Pakistan suffered a double blow when captain Babar Azam (4) and Mohammad Rizwan (1) departed in quick succession as England's pace attack made early inroads and reduced the hosts to 33-3 under the lights at Gaddafi Stadium.

Shan Masood put up some resistance with a fighting 56 but England, led by Woakes (3-26), kept chipping away with regular wickets. David Willey returned figures of 2-22 while Reece Topley, Adil Rashid and Sam Curran picked up a wicket each.

More From Sports:

Pakistani fans hopeful to see team England mingling with crowd more freely next time

Pakistani fans hopeful to see team England mingling with crowd more freely next time
In massive blow to India, Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup 2022

In massive blow to India, Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup 2022
WATCH: 'Babar dropped Pakistanis' heart, not catch', says disappointed fan

WATCH: 'Babar dropped Pakistanis' heart, not catch', says disappointed fan
Pak vs Eng: Twitter floods with memes about Shaun Tait after Pakistan's defeat

Pak vs Eng: Twitter floods with memes about Shaun Tait after Pakistan's defeat
ECB thanks Pakistan for a warm welcome after 17 years

ECB thanks Pakistan for a warm welcome after 17 years
Pak vs Eng: No button for making Pakistan play like Australia, says Ramiz Raja

Pak vs Eng: No button for making Pakistan play like Australia, says Ramiz Raja
WATCH: Video of Fawad Chaudhry hitting sixes goes viral

WATCH: Video of Fawad Chaudhry hitting sixes goes viral

FIFA seeks report as Indonesia announces to probe soccer stampede

FIFA seeks report as Indonesia announces to probe soccer stampede
WATCH: Angry Pakistan fans shout ‘parchi, parchi’ in last T20 against England

WATCH: Angry Pakistan fans shout ‘parchi, parchi’ in last T20 against England
Dawid Malan feels dropped catches by Pakistan led England side to victory

Dawid Malan feels dropped catches by Pakistan led England side to victory
Moeen Ali votes in favour of Karachi food

Moeen Ali votes in favour of Karachi food
WATCH: Sania Mirza tells fans how she is 'unstoppable'

WATCH: Sania Mirza tells fans how she is 'unstoppable'

Latest

view all