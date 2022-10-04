 
entertainment
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Huerta Tenoch spills details about his role as Namor

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Huerta Tenoch spills details about his role as Namor 

Black Panther actor Huerta Tenoch opened up about Namor not being a villain but instead an anti-hero.

During an interview with Empire magazine, the 41-year-old drew the line between his character falling an antagonist and not a typical villain, "Latin-Americans are always the bad guys in Hollywood movies," Tenoch said. "And now we are the heroes – or an anti-hero, in this instance." He later added that "[Latin-Americans] are making something to be proud of in Hollywood."

All we can see so far is that Namor and his kingdom appear to be going to war with Wakanda. His motivations aren't yet clear, and if the first Black Panther taught us anything, it's that Ryan Coogler can make even a brutal villain pretty relatable.

Helmed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stars Letitia Wright as Shuri, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoya, Winston Duke as M'Baku, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams/Ironheart, Michaela Coel as Aneka, Tenoch Huerta as Namor, Martin Freeman as Everett Ross, and Angela Bassett as Ramonda

