 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 04 2022
By
Web Desk

In pictures, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha look like royalty: PIC

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 04, 2022

In pictures, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha look like royalty: PIC
In pictures, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha look like royalty: PIC

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal dress-up into the royalty theme as they attended a celebration in Lucknow ahead of their wedding. 

The love birds are ready to getting married on October 9. The pre-wedding festivities have started from September 30 in Delhi.

The soon-to-be married couple shared new pictures on their social handles from Lucknow celebration, which was themed by true Royal Awadhi style.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chaddha looks elegant in their couture wear designed by ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

The actor shared their pictures and wrote, “Ek Daur hum bh hain. Ek Silsila tum bhi ho. #RiAli, while Richa responded, “I got you."

For those unversed, the event hosted by Ali’s family, the décor took from Awadhi culture completed with golden custom-made drapes and candle holders.

The evening was kick-off with a Qawali performance by Sabri Brothers from Rajastan.

On the other hand, celebraty took t he comment section, Dolly Singh wrote, “Hayee congratulations you two” while Rhea Chakraborty drops “3 hearts”

Moreover, Swara Bhasker commented, "Stunning you guys." Tillotama Shome wrote, "Uffffff janemans."

More From Entertainment:

'Chadwick Boesman left ‘gaping hole on 'Black Panther' sequel', shares costar Winston Duke

'Chadwick Boesman left ‘gaping hole on 'Black Panther' sequel', shares costar Winston Duke
Millie Bobby Brown's 'Enola Holmes' gets a graphic novel

Millie Bobby Brown's 'Enola Holmes' gets a graphic novel
Prince Harry will find it ‘virtually impossible’ to stop book going public: expert

Prince Harry will find it ‘virtually impossible’ to stop book going public: expert
Liz Truss accused of 'suppressing' King Charles as 'powerful Britain voice'

Liz Truss accused of 'suppressing' King Charles as 'powerful Britain voice'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry security at risk as Montecito targeted by gang

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry security at risk as Montecito targeted by gang
Will Smith dubs ‘Emancipation’ ‘the hardest movie’ he’s ever made

Will Smith dubs ‘Emancipation’ ‘the hardest movie’ he’s ever made
Lindsay Lohan opens up about her acting comeback

Lindsay Lohan opens up about her acting comeback
Jeffrey Dahmer’s controversial series sparks public interest in killer’s life?

Jeffrey Dahmer’s controversial series sparks public interest in killer’s life?
Kim Kardashian future lays bare as lawyer after $1 million SEC Settlement

Kim Kardashian future lays bare as lawyer after $1 million SEC Settlement

‘Miserable’ Prince Harry ‘radiates same sadness’ as King Edward VIII

‘Miserable’ Prince Harry ‘radiates same sadness’ as King Edward VIII
‘Superman’ and superstar memorabilia worth 11 million pounds up for auction

‘Superman’ and superstar memorabilia worth 11 million pounds up for auction
Kanye West makes runway debut at Balenciaga's mud show

Kanye West makes runway debut at Balenciaga's mud show

Latest

view all