In pictures, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha look like royalty: PIC

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal dress-up into the royalty theme as they attended a celebration in Lucknow ahead of their wedding.



The love birds are ready to getting married on October 9. The pre-wedding festivities have started from September 30 in Delhi.

The soon-to-be married couple shared new pictures on their social handles from Lucknow celebration, which was themed by true Royal Awadhi style.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chaddha looks elegant in their couture wear designed by ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

The actor shared their pictures and wrote, “Ek Daur hum bh hain. Ek Silsila tum bhi ho. #RiAli, while Richa responded, “I got you."

For those unversed, the event hosted by Ali’s family, the décor took from Awadhi culture completed with golden custom-made drapes and candle holders.



The evening was kick-off with a Qawali performance by Sabri Brothers from Rajastan.

On the other hand, celebraty took t he comment section, Dolly Singh wrote, “Hayee congratulations you two” while Rhea Chakraborty drops “3 hearts”

Moreover, Swara Bhasker commented, "Stunning you guys." Tillotama Shome wrote, "Uffffff janemans."