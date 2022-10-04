 
Meghan Markle ropes in 'highly talented' writer to fact-check her podcast

Meghan Markle has reportedly joined hands with an American writer Nicole Pasulka to fact-check her Spotify podcast Archetypes.

In a post for her website, Nicole said: “I write about criminal justice, activism, race, music, business, queer culture, and gender for Harper's, NPR, The Believer, Mother Jones, New York, Vice, Hazlitt, and BuzzFeed."

Nicole previously penned a book about Brooklyn's drag scene 'How You Get Famous' which is said to be a "deep dive into New York city's underground drag scene".

Weighing in on the Duchess of Sussex’s recent move, Daily Mail’s Richard Eden said: “Meghan hasn't chosen a run-of-the-mill recruit but a young and highly talented American writer, Nicole Pasulka, whose interests closely mirror her own."

The expert also added that there is currently “no suggestion” that Meghan will rope in Nicole for any other project besides the podcast.

