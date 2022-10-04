 
'Should I hang upside down?' Shadab Khan asks fan telling him to focus on World Cup

Pakistan's short format vice captain Shadab Khan. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Pakistan's short format vice captain Shadab Khan took a dig at a fan who tried to school the cricketer on Twitter.

Shadab, who turned 24 today, was replying to birthday wishes from his fans, friends, and teammates on Twitter. In one of his replies to fellow cricketer Iftikhar Ahmed, a fan named Rashid Awan tried to school the cricketer.

"Ye shaddy shoody k chakr choro and please focus on world cup [Leave all these shaddy things ... and focus on World Cup]," he wrote.

In his response, Shadab said: "Abi nz mai aadhi raat hai Physio ne bola hai rest kero time off lo aap kehte hai tu ulta latak ke training start ker de? [It's midnight in New Zealand, physio told us to take a rest. If you say, should I hang upside down and start training]?" he wrote.

It is pertinent to mention here Pakistan team reached Christchurch on Tuesday to participate in the tri-nation series with New Zealand and Bangladesh.

The Green Shirts will start their campaign on October 7 against Bangladesh in Christchurch.

Following this, Pakistan will travel to Australia to participate in the T20 World Cup, starting October 16.

