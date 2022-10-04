 
Tuesday Oct 04 2022
Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' going strong on Day 25

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's highly anticipated film Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva completes its 25 days in the theatres and is still going strong, as reported by IndiaToday.

The first part of the Astraverse trilogy entered its fourth Monday at the box office on October 3 and considering its decent performance, it is unlikely to be pulled out of theatres anytime soon.

As per the reports, the film remained steady and collected INR 0.6 crore on the 25th day of its theatrical release which takes its total domestic collection to INR 265 crore. Meanwhile, the film's global collection has exceed INR 400 crore already.

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva is regarded as the most expensive Indian film so far with its budget expected to be over INR 400 crore; moreover, it has also taken the longest time in making than any other film. Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, Part 1: Shiva stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.

