 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 05 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles health risk as 'sausage finger' to get puffier with pressure

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 05, 2022

King Charles III is leaving admirers worried with major health concern amid increased duties.

The new monarch, who often makes headlines with his odd-looking sausage fingers, could get them puffier with excessive royal tours.

Earlier in September, Dr Gareth Nye told Daily Star a possible cause of the 74-year-old's finger could be oedema (fluid retention) or arthritis.

King Charles health risk as sausage finger to get puffier with pressure

With new duties, the King could swell his digits further since blood begins to thicken mid air, Hello!

Charles become the King of UK on September 8, hours after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II passed away.

More From Entertainment:

Coldplay suspends tour due to Chris Martin’s ‘serious lung infection’

Coldplay suspends tour due to Chris Martin’s ‘serious lung infection’
‘DWTS’: Charli D'Amelio was ‘nervous’ of Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker

‘DWTS’: Charli D'Amelio was ‘nervous’ of Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
Country music luminary Loretta Lynn dies at 90

Country music luminary Loretta Lynn dies at 90
Johnny Depp under fire for using the N-word with romantic partners?

Johnny Depp under fire for using the N-word with romantic partners?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry react to new royal ‘Fab Four’ portrait

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry react to new royal ‘Fab Four’ portrait
Meghan Markle ready for more 'royal casualties' after Queen death: Expert

Meghan Markle ready for more 'royal casualties' after Queen death: Expert
King Charles, Camilla get exciting news: ‘They´ll be delighted’

King Charles, Camilla get exciting news: ‘They´ll be delighted’
Pete Davidson 'erases final traces of Kim Kardashian' with tattoo removal?

Pete Davidson 'erases final traces of Kim Kardashian' with tattoo removal?
Kourtney Kardashian does not live with husband Travis Barker for THIS reason

Kourtney Kardashian does not live with husband Travis Barker for THIS reason
Angelina Jolie says Brad Pitt 'sweared' at and 'choked' their children midair

Angelina Jolie says Brad Pitt 'sweared' at and 'choked' their children midair
Meghan Markle avoids hurling insults at royal family in new episode of Archetypes podcast

Meghan Markle avoids hurling insults at royal family in new episode of Archetypes podcast

Gigi Hadid slams Kanye West as 'bully' and a 'joke'

Gigi Hadid slams Kanye West as 'bully' and a 'joke'

Latest

view all