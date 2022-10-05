King Charles health risk as 'sausage finger' to get puffier with pressure

King Charles III is leaving admirers worried with major health concern amid increased duties.



The new monarch, who often makes headlines with his odd-looking sausage fingers, could get them puffier with excessive royal tours.

Earlier in September, Dr Gareth Nye told Daily Star a possible cause of the 74-year-old's finger could be oedema (fluid retention) or arthritis.



With new duties, the King could swell his digits further since blood begins to thicken mid air, Hello!

Charles become the King of UK on September 8, hours after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II passed away.