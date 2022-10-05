 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Joachim says it is no 'fun' to see kids 'mistreated' by own grand mother

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 05, 2022

Prince Joachim is hurt to see his children 'mistreated' by their own grandmother, Queen Margrethe.

The Danish Prince, who is sixth in line to the throne, says he is 'sad' as his children have been denied their right to 'Prince' and 'Princess' titles.

Joachim is father to sons Nikolai, Felix and Henrik and daughter Athena.

He tells Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet : "We are all very sad.

"It’s never fun to see your children being mistreated like that.

“They find themselves in a situation they do not understand."

When asked on wither the decision had affected his relationship with his mother, the Prince refused to elaborate further.

He said: “I don’t think I need to elaborate here.”

The royal also added that he was only given "five days notice" before his mother's announcement.

He said: "In May, I was presented with a plan, which basically stated that when the children each turned 25, it would happen."

More From Entertainment:

Piers Morgan speaks out about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s new photos

Piers Morgan speaks out about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s new photos
Coldplay suspends tour due to Chris Martin’s ‘serious lung infection’

Coldplay suspends tour due to Chris Martin’s ‘serious lung infection’
‘DWTS’: Charli D'Amelio was ‘nervous’ of Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker

‘DWTS’: Charli D'Amelio was ‘nervous’ of Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
Country music luminary Loretta Lynn dies at 90

Country music luminary Loretta Lynn dies at 90
Johnny Depp under fire for using the N-word with romantic partners?

Johnny Depp under fire for using the N-word with romantic partners?
Thousands attend sensational ‘Pasoori’ concert in London

Thousands attend sensational ‘Pasoori’ concert in London
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry react to new royal ‘Fab Four’ portrait

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry react to new royal ‘Fab Four’ portrait
King Charles health risk as 'sausage finger' to get puffier with pressure

King Charles health risk as 'sausage finger' to get puffier with pressure
Meghan Markle ready for more 'royal casualties' after Queen death: Expert

Meghan Markle ready for more 'royal casualties' after Queen death: Expert
King Charles, Camilla get exciting news: ‘They´ll be delighted’

King Charles, Camilla get exciting news: ‘They´ll be delighted’
Pete Davidson 'erases final traces of Kim Kardashian' with tattoo removal?

Pete Davidson 'erases final traces of Kim Kardashian' with tattoo removal?
Kourtney Kardashian does not live with husband Travis Barker for THIS reason

Kourtney Kardashian does not live with husband Travis Barker for THIS reason

Latest

view all