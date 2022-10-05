 
Florence Pugh a nurse in Netflix's Upcoming 'The Wonder', trailer, release date

Florence Pugh to play an English nurse in Netflix's Upcoming 'The Wonder', trailer, release date

Netflix shared the trailer of the upcoming psychological thriller The Wonder and the movie will be released in theaters on November 2, 2022, before hitting the streaming platform on November 16, 2022.

The Wonder is based on Emma Donoghue’s novel of the same name, and the British period drama set in the 1860s in the Irish Midlands.

It follows the story of an English nurse named Lib Wright played by Florence Pugh, who is called to the Irish Midlands to examine an 11-year-old girl who has not eaten anything in months.

Tourists and pilgrims come to the village to see for themselves how the girl survived 'miraculously', meanwhile, Lib is determined to find the truth. 

Cast List:

  • Florence Pugh
  • Tom Burke
  • Niamh Algar
  • Elaine Cassidy
  • Kíla Lord Cassidy
  • Toby Jones
  • Dermot Crowley
  • Brían F. O’Byrne
  • Ciaran Hinds

In the trailer Florence Pugh grabs her gloves as a nurse Lib Wright, to examine a young girl who claims she hasn’t eaten in four months.

Check out the Trailer


