Coldplay suspends tour due to Chris Martin’s ‘serious lung infection’

Coldplay released a statement on its official website that they are postponing several shows due lead vocalist Chris Martin’s health.

“With deep regret, we’ve been forced to postpone our upcoming shows in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo until early 2023,” the statement read. “Due to a serious lung infection, Chris has been put under strict doctor’s order to rest for the next three weeks.”

Coldplay had 8 shows scheduled in Brazil between October 11 and October 22. The group had already performed in the South American country in September as part of the Rock in Rio music festival, reported Deadline.

“We’re working as fast as possible to lock in the new dates and will follow up with more information in the next few days,” the statement continued.

“To everyone in Brazil who was looking forward to these concerts, we’re extremely sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience, and we’re so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time where we need to prioritise Chris’ health.

“Please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the new rescheduled dates. These will happen in early 2023 and will be announced very soon, However, we will also honour all requests for ticket refunds – which will be available at the point of sale.”

While the details of Martin’s conditions were not disclosed fully, the group assured that the frontman would be able to continue the tour after the break.

“We’re optimistic that Chris will return to good health after the prescribed medical break and look forward to resuming the tour as soon as possible,” they added. “To everyone affected, please accept our sincere apologies, and thank you as always for your love and support.”

Their next live performance is scheduled for 25 October in Argentina, where they’ll be playing 10 shows, per the publication.