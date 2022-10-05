 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Coldplay suspends tour due to Chris Martin’s ‘serious lung infection’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 05, 2022

Coldplay suspends tour due to Chris Martin’s ‘serious lung infection’
Coldplay suspends tour due to Chris Martin’s ‘serious lung infection’

Coldplay released a statement on its official website that they are postponing several shows due lead vocalist Chris Martin’s health.

“With deep regret, we’ve been forced to postpone our upcoming shows in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo until early 2023,” the statement read. “Due to a serious lung infection, Chris has been put under strict doctor’s order to rest for the next three weeks.”

Coldplay had 8 shows scheduled in Brazil between October 11 and October 22. The group had already performed in the South American country in September as part of the Rock in Rio music festival, reported Deadline.

“We’re working as fast as possible to lock in the new dates and will follow up with more information in the next few days,” the statement continued.

“To everyone in Brazil who was looking forward to these concerts, we’re extremely sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience, and we’re so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time where we need to prioritise Chris’ health.

“Please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the new rescheduled dates. These will happen in early 2023 and will be announced very soon, However, we will also honour all requests for ticket refunds – which will be available at the point of sale.”

While the details of Martin’s conditions were not disclosed fully, the group assured that the frontman would be able to continue the tour after the break.

“We’re optimistic that Chris will return to good health after the prescribed medical break and look forward to resuming the tour as soon as possible,” they added. “To everyone affected, please accept our sincere apologies, and thank you as always for your love and support.”

Their next live performance is scheduled for 25 October in Argentina, where they’ll be playing 10 shows, per the publication.

More From Entertainment:

‘DWTS’: Charli D'Amelio was ‘nervous’ of Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker

‘DWTS’: Charli D'Amelio was ‘nervous’ of Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
Country music luminary Loretta Lynn dies at 90

Country music luminary Loretta Lynn dies at 90
Johnny Depp under fire for using the N-word with romantic partners?

Johnny Depp under fire for using the N-word with romantic partners?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry react to new royal ‘Fab Four’ portrait

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry react to new royal ‘Fab Four’ portrait
King Charles health risk as 'sausage finger' to get puffier with pressure

King Charles health risk as 'sausage finger' to get puffier with pressure
Meghan Markle ready for more 'royal casualties' after Queen death: Expert

Meghan Markle ready for more 'royal casualties' after Queen death: Expert
King Charles, Camilla get exciting news: ‘They´ll be delighted’

King Charles, Camilla get exciting news: ‘They´ll be delighted’
Pete Davidson 'erases final traces of Kim Kardashian' with tattoo removal?

Pete Davidson 'erases final traces of Kim Kardashian' with tattoo removal?
Kourtney Kardashian does not live with husband Travis Barker for THIS reason

Kourtney Kardashian does not live with husband Travis Barker for THIS reason
Angelina Jolie says Brad Pitt 'sweared' at and 'choked' their children midair

Angelina Jolie says Brad Pitt 'sweared' at and 'choked' their children midair
Meghan Markle avoids hurling insults at royal family in new episode of Archetypes podcast

Meghan Markle avoids hurling insults at royal family in new episode of Archetypes podcast

Gigi Hadid slams Kanye West as 'bully' and a 'joke'

Gigi Hadid slams Kanye West as 'bully' and a 'joke'

Latest

view all