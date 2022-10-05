 
Meghan Markle shows royal she is the real 'superhero' with new portraits

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are showing their confidence selves with new photos.

The couple, who released their portraits from this year's One Young World Summit over the weekend, are lauded for their exquisite demeanor.

While observing the photos, body language expert Judi James notes that Meghan is exuding her 'presidential' energy alongside Harry.

She said: "The body language in these official shots pins up the words 'important couple' in a way that is almost presidential or even, in the black and white shot, more like dutiful superheroes.

"They also give Meghan the status edge, which would be apt at this point as it was her conference they were attending."

Ms James continued: "In her red suit Meghan addresses the camera with her legs splayed to suggest confidence and a firm eye-gaze.

"Her left arm is extended towards Harry and he holds her index finger, rather than performing their signature hand clasp.

"He is slightly behind his wife and with his torso turned in towards her to suggest a supportive role," she concluded.

Meghan and Harry left the royal family in 2020. The couple now lives in California.

