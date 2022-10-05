 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in for ‘extraordinary olive branch’ from King Charles?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could expect an ‘extraordinary olive branch’ from King Charles III, a royal expert has said suggesting that the new monarch may hand out prince and princess titles to their kids to save relations.

Speaking on the Palace Confidential podcast, royal expert and author Katie Nicholl commented on the issue of royal titles in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death last month, which made Prince Harry’s father, Charles, the new King.

This meant that Prince Harry and Meghan’s children would automatically become prince and princess as grandchildren of the monarch, however, with the Sussexes’ rift with the royal family, Nicholl believes King Charles could use the titles to leverage a reconciliation.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen about the Duke of Edinburgh title, and we don’t know whether he’s going to give it to Archie and Lilibet,” Nicholl said.

She went on to add: “It would be the most extraordinary olive branch and act of reconciliation if he did, but I think if that happens, it’s going to come with a caveat, he’s going to insist that Harry and Meghan are respectful of the institution, if indeed they’re taking the titles of the institution.”

Nicholl added one last comment on the matter, given that Prince Harry and King Charles did not interact publicly during the Queen’s mourning period in the UK.

“It will be very interesting to see what the King does and whether he uses that as a final conciliatory move to bring Harry and Meghan back in. I think so much of it comes down to a matter of trust, and there is a great sense that the bond of trust has been broken by the couple,” she said.

