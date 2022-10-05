Where do Babar, Rizwan stand on ICC T20I rankings?

Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam (L) and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan. — AFP/File

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday updated its T20I men's player rankings.

Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan continued to retain the top spot in the list while India's Suryakumar Yadav edged closer, taking the second position.

Meanwhile, skipper Babar Azam maintained his third spot on the latest T20I batter rankings.

South Africa's Aiden Markram took the fourth spot while England's Dawid Malan is on fifth.

Moreover, Australia's Josh Hazlewood retained the top position as the best T20I bowler with Afghanistan's Rashid Khan on the second and Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga on the third positon.

Australia's Adam Zampa took the fourth spot and South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi is on the fifth spot.

