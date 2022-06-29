These are the icons of Pakistan Junior League

(L to R) Javed Miandad, Darren Sammy, Shahid Afridi, and Shoaib Malik can be seen in this illustration. — Twitter/ThePJLofficial

KARACHI: The Pakistan Junior League is set to take place in October 2022 in line with the vision of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja.

In a press conference at the National Cricket Stadium Wednesday, the PCB chairman unveiled the icons and mentors of the Junior League.

Javed Miandad, Darren Sammy, Shoaib Malik, and Shahid Afridi are the icons and mentors of the junior league, the PCB chairman said.

Pakistan batting great Miandad said: "I have always enjoyed being part of the coaching set-up and this opportunity provides me with a chance to return to the field, work with players with bigger objectives and help them achieve excellence. Pakistan Junior League is an exciting and unique product, and I not only look forward to making a meaningful contribution but also project this league as a game-changer."



In a video message, former West Indian skipper Darren Sammy said: "It's going to be exciting, and it's a place where you can see the future of cricket. Wow, you cannot afford to miss it, and I am super excited to be one of the mentors of the league and get to see the talent forehand and extend my knowledge to them."

Former Pakistan captain Afridi said: "Pakistan Junior League is a wonderful initiative by the PCB. U-19 players from all over the world will participate in it, who will be the future stars."

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Malik also lauded the PCB's initiative and showed excitement for the league.

"This is something that's happening for the first time, and we should all appreciate PCB for the initiative. I will share all I have learned with the U-19 players, and October will be great fun."