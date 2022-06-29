 
sports
Wednesday Jun 29 2022
By
Web Desk

These are the icons of Pakistan Junior League

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 29, 2022

(L to R) Javed Miandad, Darren Sammy, Shahid Afridi, and Shoaib Malik can be seen in this illustration. — Twitter/ThePJLofficial
(L to R) Javed Miandad, Darren Sammy, Shahid Afridi, and Shoaib Malik can be seen in this illustration. — Twitter/ThePJLofficial

KARACHI: The Pakistan Junior League is set to take place in October 2022 in line with the vision of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja.

In a press conference at the National Cricket Stadium Wednesday, the PCB chairman unveiled the icons and mentors of the Junior League.

Javed Miandad, Darren Sammy, Shoaib Malik, and Shahid Afridi are the icons and mentors of the junior league, the PCB chairman said.

Related items

Pakistan batting great Miandad said: "I have always enjoyed being part of the coaching set-up and this opportunity provides me with a chance to return to the field, work with players with bigger objectives and help them achieve excellence. Pakistan Junior League is an exciting and unique product, and I not only look forward to making a meaningful contribution but also project this league as a game-changer."

In a video message, former West Indian skipper Darren Sammy said: "It's going to be exciting, and it's a place where you can see the future of cricket. Wow, you cannot afford to miss it, and I am super excited to be one of the mentors of the league and get to see the talent forehand and extend my knowledge to them."

Former Pakistan captain Afridi said: "Pakistan Junior League is a wonderful initiative by the PCB. U-19 players from all over the world will participate in it, who will be the future stars."

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Malik also lauded the PCB's initiative and showed excitement for the league.

"This is something that's happening for the first time, and we should all appreciate PCB for the initiative. I will share all I have learned with the U-19 players, and October will be great fun."

More From Sports:

No uncertainty, nothing’s going to happen: Ramiz Raja on his PCB position

No uncertainty, nothing’s going to happen: Ramiz Raja on his PCB position
Shahid Afridi responds after getting fined on motorway

Shahid Afridi responds after getting fined on motorway
Eoin Morgan retires from international cricket, ECB confirms

Eoin Morgan retires from international cricket, ECB confirms
Shahid Afridi just got fined for speeding

Shahid Afridi just got fined for speeding
Babar Azam smashes ton in intra-squad practice match

Babar Azam smashes ton in intra-squad practice match
Pakistan to play tri-series in New Zealand ahead of T20 World Cup

Pakistan to play tri-series in New Zealand ahead of T20 World Cup
‘Going through very tough time’: Kamran, Umar Akmal ask people to pray for hospitalised father

‘Going through very tough time’: Kamran, Umar Akmal ask people to pray for hospitalised father
Ahmed Shehzad demands PCB make 'negative' report on him public

Ahmed Shehzad demands PCB make 'negative' report on him public
Pak vs SL: Fawad Alam joins camp for two-match Test series

Pak vs SL: Fawad Alam joins camp for two-match Test series

'Shaz and Waz': Check out this picture from Wasim Akram's reunion with Ravi Shastri

'Shaz and Waz': Check out this picture from Wasim Akram's reunion with Ravi Shastri
'I am confident': Yasir Shah hopes to make a difference in Sri Lanka series

'I am confident': Yasir Shah hopes to make a difference in Sri Lanka series

Hosting tape-ball tournament 'positive sign' for Karachi, says Murtaza Wahab

Hosting tape-ball tournament 'positive sign' for Karachi, says Murtaza Wahab

Latest

view all