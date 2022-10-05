Katrina Kaif on her personality: 'I am true to who I am and I do what I feel is right'

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied a knot on December 9, 2021

Recently, Katrina Kaif opened up about her personality at an interview.

While talking to mansworldindia.com, Kaif revealed how her life in the showbiz industry have been in the eyes of public, though, she likes to stay true to herself all the times.

Katrina said: “Its very hard to tell how things look like from an outside perspective because I can only see things from my perspective. So, I don’t see any change, I am being true to myself at each time in my life and as life evolves and introduces me to varied experiences.”

“I am true to who I am and I do what I feel is right. Having arrived in the industry at 17, it has been in the eyes of the public. It is like I have grown and evolved, where my audience has been mixed, raging from the low, big to the hits and misses. It feels wonderful for them having been with me throughout my journey, added the Zero actress.”

During the interview, the 39-years old actress also revealed that she likes to keep her personal life away from the limelight.

Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in an intimate wedding ceremony on December 9th, 2021, reports PinkVilla.