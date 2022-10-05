Kourtney Kardashian reveals she’s ‘done with IVF’ after being ‘pushed’ to do it

Kourtney Kardashian dished on her IVF journey as she revealed that her age played a major role in pushing her towards it with Travis Barker.

The reality TV star revealed on Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast that she and the Blink-182 drummer are “done with IVF” now.

Kourtney said, “If you even look anything up online about things you can do to help get pregnant … it says on there, like, ‘If you’re over 40’ — or it might even say something younger — it says, ‘Go right away.'”

“So I felt a little bit pushed,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum added.

Kourtney went on to add that she and Barker are now hoping that “God blesses [them] with a baby” after stopping IVF.

Though Kourtney is a mother to three kids with ex Scott Disick, she has no children with her husband, with whom she tied the knot in May 2022.

The Poosh founder has talked about her fertility treatments in the first season of The Kardashians saying that IVF "hasn't been the most amazing experience."