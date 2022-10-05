No prison for Alec Baldwin, as slain 'Rust' cinematographer family struck a deal: Report

Alec Baldwin reached a deal with the slain Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins's family to escape prison time.

According to CNN, Matthew Hutchins, widower of the killed cinematographer, will be named the new executive producer of Rust and promised to get a portion of the profits.

“We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust, including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed. The filming of Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board in January 2023. I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin).

All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work,” Hutchins said.

“Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation,” Alec Baldwin’s attorney, Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel, said in a statement.

Previously, as reported by The LA Times, Alec Baldwin feared facing criminal charges from the incident of Rust shooting as the DA pressed charges.