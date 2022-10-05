 
Showbiz
Wednesday Oct 05 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 05, 2022

Sidharth Malhotra talks about his film 'Thank God' clashing with 'Ram Setu'

Sidharth Malhotra talked about his upcoming film Thank God and its release date clashing with Akshay Kumar's film Ram Setu in a recent interview, as reported by PinkVilla.

Sidharth shared that he found Thank God to be a relatable story and the only script in his career that he listened to from start to end. Sidharth said that he is looking forward to Diwali for the film's release.

Sidharth said, "It’s such a relatable story. The first script that I feel that I, you know, I heard from start to finish, I knew that time it made me laugh and it has a wonderful message by the end."

Sidharth also talked about his film clashing with Ram Setu, "I don’t really feel that it’s something would hamper or take away from any other film. Ram Setu is Akshay Kumar’s film and we wish him all the luck. It’s all up to the audience."

Thank God is directed by Indra Kumar and stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The film is expected to release in theatres on October 25.

