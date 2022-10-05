Alia Bhatt talks about her relationship with mother Soni Razdan

Alia Bhatt recently disclosed in an interview that her mother Soni Razdan continues to manage her finances and that she is currently unsure of the amount of money in her bank accounts, according to Hindustan Times.

Alia opened up about her relationship with her mother and shared that her mother always took care of her money and she continues to do so.

Alia told CNBC-TV18, "Even now, my mum handles my money. I am not sure how much money I even have in my bank. But every now and then I sit with my team and they take me through the numbers."

She further added, "I have a certain idea and a certain sense, but I know that my mother right now is handling my money very well. So my relationship with money is to make it and have my mother handle it."

Apart from working as an actor, Alia is also a businesswoman as she has invested in Nykaa, launched her apparel brand Ed-a-Mamma and found her production house Eternal Sunshine Productions.

