 
Showbiz
Wednesday Oct 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt talks about her relationship with mother Soni Razdan

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 05, 2022

Alia Bhatt talks about her relationship with mother Soni Razdan
Alia Bhatt talks about her relationship with mother Soni Razdan

Alia Bhatt recently disclosed in an interview that her mother Soni Razdan continues to manage her finances and that she is currently unsure of the amount of money in her bank accounts, according to Hindustan Times. 

Alia opened up about her relationship with her mother and shared that her mother always took care of her money and she continues to do so.

Alia told CNBC-TV18, "Even now, my mum handles my money. I am not sure how much money I even have in my bank. But every now and then I sit with my team and they take me through the numbers."

She further added, "I have a certain idea and a certain sense, but I know that my mother right now is handling my money very well. So my relationship with money is to make it and have my mother handle it."

Apart from working as an actor, Alia is also a businesswoman as she has invested in Nykaa, launched her apparel brand Ed-a-Mamma and found her production house Eternal Sunshine Productions. 

More From Showbiz:

Hrithik Roshan's 'Vikram Vedha' to cross INR 50 crore mark soon

Hrithik Roshan's 'Vikram Vedha' to cross INR 50 crore mark soon
Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' collects INR 425 croe globally within 25 days

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' collects INR 425 croe globally within 25 days
Saif Ali Khan says he doesn't charge too much for films

Saif Ali Khan says he doesn't charge too much for films
Sidharth Malhotra talks about his film 'Thank God' clashing with 'Ram Setu'

Sidharth Malhotra talks about his film 'Thank God' clashing with 'Ram Setu'
Katrina Kaif on her personality: 'I am true to who I am and I do what I feel is right'

Katrina Kaif on her personality: 'I am true to who I am and I do what I feel is right'
Nora Fatehi to represent India at the FIFA World Cup 2022

Nora Fatehi to represent India at the FIFA World Cup 2022
Alia Bhatt's baby shower: Mahesh Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Karishma spotted at the event

Alia Bhatt's baby shower: Mahesh Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Karishma spotted at the event
Thousands attend sensational ‘Pasoori’ concert in London

Thousands attend sensational ‘Pasoori’ concert in London
Ayan Mukerjee reveals future plans for Astraverse

Ayan Mukerjee reveals future plans for Astraverse
Ranveer Singh calls Deepika Padukone 'my queen'

Ranveer Singh calls Deepika Padukone 'my queen'
Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' going strong on Day 25

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' going strong on Day 25
Saif Ali Khan's look in 'Adipurush' teaser trolled on the internet

Saif Ali Khan's look in 'Adipurush' teaser trolled on the internet

Latest

view all