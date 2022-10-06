 
pakistan
Thursday Oct 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Imran Khan says doesn’t care who’s next COAS

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 06, 2022

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan gestures as he speaks during an event. — AFP/File
Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan gestures as he speaks during an event. — AFP/File

  • PTI Chairman Imran Khan castigates the government.
  • “I don’t care who becomes the next army chief,” he says.
  • "Our govt functions in all four corners," Khan warns rulers.

LAHORE: PTI Chairman Imran Khan said Wednesday he was indifferent to the appointment of the new army chief and all he wanted was the new commander should be worthy of that crucial office.

“I don’t care who becomes the next army chief,” the former premier said talking to journalists in Lahore.

"But he, the army chief, should be appointed on merit. They [government] want to bring a chief of their choice. How can a criminal appoint the army chief?" Khan said.

He said in his view, consulting a "felon" on the selection of army chief was a "security threat".

"They are scared about their own corruption. I don't have any fear," Khan said.

Commenting on the issue of the lost cypher, Khan said: "The cypher has not been stolen. Its master copy remains with the Foreign Office. Thankfully, they have accepted [that there was] a cypher."

The PTI chief added that if the investigating committee — probing the disappearance of the cypher — summons him, he will first ask whom Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu ordered to be removed.

When responding to a query, Khan said October 16 — the date set by the Election Commission of Pakistan for by-elections on eight National Assembly seats — was far and there’s a possibility that by-polls might not be held.

“The Election Commission of Pakistan is partial and they (the government) want to have me disqualified.”

He further criticised the coalition leadership and said that PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's Toshakhana cases should be heard simultaneously.

"I have not done anything illegal. On the other hand, they (Zardari and Nawaz) took expensive cars home which they were not entitled to,” Khan claimed.

The former prime minister also slammed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and said how could he stop his party from marching to Islamabad.

"Our government functions in all four corners [...] we are in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Kashmir. He (Sanaullah) is just threatening us," Khan said, adding that the government itself is a "security threat".

More From Pakistan:

Imran Khan directs party to gather thousands in lead up to 'Azadi March'

Imran Khan directs party to gather thousands in lead up to 'Azadi March'
Sarah’s murderer should be made an example, says brother

Sarah’s murderer should be made an example, says brother
Travel diary: Man who travelled from France to Pakistan by car

Travel diary: Man who travelled from France to Pakistan by car
Defence minister says army chief's appointment from among five names

Defence minister says army chief's appointment from among five names
Pakistani cuisine contributes towards Beijing's diverse food culture

Pakistani cuisine contributes towards Beijing's diverse food culture
Eid Milad un Nabi: Sindh announces 12th Rabi ul Awal as public holiday

Eid Milad un Nabi: Sindh announces 12th Rabi ul Awal as public holiday
Sophia Mirza wants ex-husband banned from appearing on TV

Sophia Mirza wants ex-husband banned from appearing on TV
Imran Khan could have objected to NAB amendments in NA: SC judge

Imran Khan could have objected to NAB amendments in NA: SC judge
Former DG FIA was 'locked in PM House’s washroom on Imran Khan’s order'

Former DG FIA was 'locked in PM House’s washroom on Imran Khan’s order'
PTI MNAs approach IHC over acceptance of resignations

PTI MNAs approach IHC over acceptance of resignations
Armed forces to steer clear of politics, says Gen Bajwa while confirming retirement plans

Armed forces to steer clear of politics, says Gen Bajwa while confirming retirement plans
'Know your Karachi': City's digital map will be available soon on KMC website

'Know your Karachi': City's digital map will be available soon on KMC website

Latest

view all