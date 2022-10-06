 
Showbiz
Thursday Oct 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Malala Yousafzai to take charge as 'Joyland's' Executive Producer

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 06, 2022

Malala has signed three ventures with Apple Inc
Malala has signed three ventures with Apple Inc

Pakistan’s youngest Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai becomes the executive producer of the country’s official Oscars entry film Joyland.

The Variety announced the news and also revealed that Malala has also teamed up with Apple Inc for three ventures.

Yousafzai also talked about this unbelievable achievement while taking to a publication; said she is incredibly proud to support the film that proves Pakistani artists are among the best in global cinema.

Malala stated: “Joyland invites us to open our eyes to the people closest to us- to see our family members and friends as they are, not coloured by our own expectations or societal bias.”

Khoosatfilms also announced the news through their Instagram handle. They wrote: “It’s a month of many joys for Joyland! Alongside being Pakistan’s first official entry to the Oscars, we are truly honoured to welcome the incredible Malala Yousafzai to the Joyland team as our new Executive Producer!

Joyland is a Saim Sadiq’s directorial film featuring; Ali Junejo, Alina Khan, Sania Saeed, Sarwat Gillani, Raasti Farooqui and many more in vital roles.

The film had its first premiere at the Cannes 2022. It is slated to release all across Pakistan on November 18, 2022.

More From Showbiz:

Hareem Shah breaks silence regarding money laundering case

Hareem Shah breaks silence regarding money laundering case
Alia Bhatt talks about her relationship with mother Soni Razdan

Alia Bhatt talks about her relationship with mother Soni Razdan
Hrithik Roshan's 'Vikram Vedha' to cross INR 50 crore mark soon

Hrithik Roshan's 'Vikram Vedha' to cross INR 50 crore mark soon
Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' collects INR 425 crore globally within 25 days

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' collects INR 425 crore globally within 25 days
Saif Ali Khan says he doesn't charge too much for films

Saif Ali Khan says he doesn't charge too much for films
Sidharth Malhotra talks about his film 'Thank God' clashing with 'Ram Setu'

Sidharth Malhotra talks about his film 'Thank God' clashing with 'Ram Setu'
Madhuri Dixit buys a Luxury home in Mumbai worth INR 48 crore

Madhuri Dixit buys a Luxury home in Mumbai worth INR 48 crore
Katrina Kaif on her personality: 'I am true to who I am and I do what I feel is right'

Katrina Kaif on her personality: 'I am true to who I am and I do what I feel is right'
Nora Fatehi to represent India at the FIFA World Cup 2022

Nora Fatehi to represent India at the FIFA World Cup 2022
Alia Bhatt's baby shower: Mahesh Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Karishma spotted at the event

Alia Bhatt's baby shower: Mahesh Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Karishma spotted at the event
Thousands attend sensational ‘Pasoori’ concert in London

Thousands attend sensational ‘Pasoori’ concert in London
Ayan Mukerjee reveals future plans for Astraverse

Ayan Mukerjee reveals future plans for Astraverse

Latest

view all