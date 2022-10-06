Malala Yousafzai to take charge as 'Joyland's' Executive Producer

Malala has signed three ventures with Apple Inc

Pakistan’s youngest Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai becomes the executive producer of the country’s official Oscars entry film Joyland.

The Variety announced the news and also revealed that Malala has also teamed up with Apple Inc for three ventures.

Yousafzai also talked about this unbelievable achievement while taking to a publication; said she is incredibly proud to support the film that proves Pakistani artists are among the best in global cinema.

Malala stated: “Joyland invites us to open our eyes to the people closest to us- to see our family members and friends as they are, not coloured by our own expectations or societal bias.”

Khoosatfilms also announced the news through their Instagram handle. They wrote: “It’s a month of many joys for Joyland! Alongside being Pakistan’s first official entry to the Oscars, we are truly honoured to welcome the incredible Malala Yousafzai to the Joyland team as our new Executive Producer!

Joyland is a Saim Sadiq’s directorial film featuring; Ali Junejo, Alina Khan, Sania Saeed, Sarwat Gillani, Raasti Farooqui and many more in vital roles.



The film had its first premiere at the Cannes 2022. It is slated to release all across Pakistan on November 18, 2022.