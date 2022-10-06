 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie taking 'revenge' on Brad Pitt by launching ‘smear campaign’: Source

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 06, 2022

File Footage

Angelina Jolie has been accused of taking revenge on ex-husband Brad Pitt with her “vicious attack” that he physically abused their kids during 2016 plane fight.

A source close to Bullet Train star told TMZ that the Maleficent actor is running a “smear campaign” against the actor blaming her of rehashing allegations she has made for years.

The insider added that Jolie’s repeated attempts to paint Pitt as a child abuser have taken an "extreme toll" on their kids.

The outlet reported that after Jolie made the allegations the first time of their midair alleged fall-out, FBI looked into the matter and filed no charges against Pitt.

Following which, Department of Children and Family Services also launched an investigation against the Hollywood hunk but closed it due to lack of evidence.

The source further shared that Jolie’s allegations have nothing to do with their on-going vineyard dispute but she keeps on recounting the incident just to defame him.

Meanwhile, the insider said that despite the ongoing issues between the exes, Pitt has never publicly “uttered a bad word” about her, for the sake of their kids.

Pitt, who share six children with Jolie; Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne, is “deeply wounded” by what he believes to be a “vicious attack” against him, the insider said.

More From Entertainment:

Harry, Meghan’s potential move to new neighborhood sparks concerns among locals

Harry, Meghan’s potential move to new neighborhood sparks concerns among locals
Meghan Markle dubbed ‘compelling’ following her podcast appearance

Meghan Markle dubbed ‘compelling’ following her podcast appearance
Kendall Jenner joins Kanye West to tear Kim Kardashian down

Kendall Jenner joins Kanye West to tear Kim Kardashian down
Kylie Jenner reveals Stormi’s sweet connection with her baby brother, leaves fans in awe

Kylie Jenner reveals Stormi’s sweet connection with her baby brother, leaves fans in awe
Elizabeth Olsen improvised this scene in 'Avengers: Infinity War': Find out

Elizabeth Olsen improvised this scene in 'Avengers: Infinity War': Find out
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle getting a ‘dagger to their hearts’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle getting a ‘dagger to their hearts’
Brad Pitt denies Angelina Jolie’s ‘unsubstantiated’ bombshell allegations

Brad Pitt denies Angelina Jolie’s ‘unsubstantiated’ bombshell allegations
‘Poor old’ Victoria Beckham ‘surely needs to sort’ Nicola Peltz feud before grandkids

‘Poor old’ Victoria Beckham ‘surely needs to sort’ Nicola Peltz feud before grandkids
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘hated’ how ‘royal order’ didn’t ‘revolve’ around them

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘hated’ how ‘royal order’ didn’t ‘revolve’ around them
Christian Bale thanks Leonardo DiCaprio for 'unintentional' help with stardom

Christian Bale thanks Leonardo DiCaprio for 'unintentional' help with stardom

Latest

view all