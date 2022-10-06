 
Thursday Oct 06 2022
Sylvester Stallone flashes wedding ring after reconciling with estranged wife Jennifer Flavin

Thursday Oct 06, 2022

Sylvester Stallone was photographed wearing his wedding band on his ring finger on Wednesday evening, NYC - just weeks after reconciling with his estranged wife Jennifer Flavin last month.

The Rocky actor appeared to be in some ‘me time’ as he headed towards lavish New York dinner hotspot Carbone.

He looked handsome in a crisp white shirt, blue blazer, and dark grey suit pants.  However, it is un uncertain who he enjoyed his evening with - but he looked like he was dressing to impress just weeks after he and his estranged wife Flavin called off their divorce.

The 76-year-old completed his charming look with a pair of smart leather black shoes and an expensive watch.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

Sly's appearance comes a week after he and Jennifer put on a united front following their U-turn on a divorce.

The action star and his 54-year-old former model wife were seen looking happy together again, as they went out grocery shopping in Calabasas, California, last Thursday.

Earlier last week, it was reported that the movie star and his wife of 25 years decided to meet up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences. They are both extremely happy,' his rep told Page Six.

Their reconciliation comes one month after Jennifer filed for divorce from Sylvester.


