Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' now streaming on Netflix

'Laal Singh Chaddha' released worldwide on August 11, 2022

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chadha has been finally released on Netflix.

The makers released the movie on the digital platform inaudibly. Now, the digital platform broke the news itself through the official Instagram handle.

Netflix_in shared the poster of the film and wrote: “Keep you popcorn golgappas ready because Laal Singh Chaddha is NOW STREAMING! #AamirKhan @kareenakapoorkhan @monajsingh @aamirkhanproductions @viacom18studios @paramountpics.”

Prior this year, Aamir revealed that he would like release the film on the OTT platform with a gap of 6-months. But the film has been released on Netflix eight weeks after it released at the box office.



Laal Singh Chaddha is an Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks Hollywood film Forrest Gump. The film has been directed by Advait Chandan.

As per IndiaToday Aamir Khan’s film released in theatres on August 11th, 2022.