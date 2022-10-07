 
Friday Oct 07 2022
Meghan Markle 'real name' is not Meghan: Find out Duchess birth moniker

Friday Oct 07, 2022

Meghan Markle birth moniker is not Meghan, it is revealed.

The Duchess of Sussex, who was born to Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland in 1981, was named Rachel Meghan Markle on her birth certificate.

In 2017, when Queen Elizabeth gave her consent for the royal marriage, she mentioned the Duchess' full name in the official Palace statement.

“I declare my consent to a contract of matrimony between my most dearly beloved grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle,” the queen wrote at the time.

Coincidentally, Rachel is also the name of Meghan's character in TV show Suits.

The series producer Aaron Korsh infact started writing her character when Meghan and Harry came public in 2017, he told Radio 4 in 2017.  

He says he didn’t actually ask Megan about it, he says: “I sort of had a decision to make because I didn’t want to intrude and ask her, ‘Hey, what’s going on? What are you going to do?’”

