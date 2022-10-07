Brad Pitt has ‘limited, strained relationship’ with kids because of Angelina Jolie

File Footage

Brad Pitt reportedly shares a fractured relationship with his kids because his ex-wife Angeline Jolie has “poisoned” them against their father.



An insider close to Bullet Train star came to his defense after Jolie claimed that he “choked one of the children and struck another in the face” during their 2016 plane fight.

The source told TMZ that Pitt has "limited and strained relationship” with his six children because of the Maleficent actor’s smear campaign against him.

The actor’s source alleged that Jolie has “poisoned” the kids against their dad to the point that he has little to no relationship with them.

Pitt and Jolie, who parted ways in 2016 after 12 years of romance, are parents to Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Earlier, another source told OK! Magazine that ever since the alleged plane abuse of Pitt, his elder kids have “essentially kicked their dad to the curb years ago."

"Maddox, Pax and Zahara don’t really see both sides of the picture," the insider stated. "They’re Team Angelina.”

However, the former lovers’ daughter Shiloh does not agree with her elder siblings as she has been trying to "encourage” her them “to have a relationship with their dad.”

“Because he’s always been there for them, and he’s a human being and doesn’t deserve to be treated like a monstrous criminal," the source noted.