 
sports
Friday Oct 07 2022
By
SDSports desk

Women's Asia Cup: Pakistan beat India by 13 runs

By
SDSports desk

Friday Oct 07, 2022

Courtesy PCB
Courtesy PCB

SYLHET: In a major upset, Pakistan on Friday defeated India by 13 runs in the Women's Asia Cup — the third time in their history of T20 cricket that they have managed to beat the arch-rivals.

Batter Nida Dar set up the victory for her team after scoring a fifty and picked two wickets at crucial junctures.

The Indian team could score 124 runs and bowled out in the 20th over while chasing a target of 137 runs

Speaking after the victory, jubilant Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof said it was very important game for them after they lost a game yesterday.

“We executed the things very well. How Nida batted beautifully. We just wanted to take calculated risks. Nida played a crucial innings for us. In the middle we have gaps, and we know Nida cant hit so we look to hit the strength areas.”

The Pakistan skipper said that they read the conditions well today and executed the plans very well.

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur appreciated Pakistan for playing “good cricket” in the match and they came up trumps

“In the middle, we were trying to give the chance to other batters, because you have to do that as the tournament goes on, but it backfired. It was a chaseable target. In the middle overs, we were not able to take singles and rotate strike, we played too many dot balls.”

Cricket fraternity felicitates women team

All-rounder Shoaib Malik took to his Twitter handle to congratulate the team, saying he was "super proud." 

Captain's knock from Bismah Maroof and the way Nida Dar showed her class today, showed her dedication as well," he wrote.

"[You are a] superstar," the former cricketer Mohammad Hafeez wrote on his Twitter handle. 

Pacer Hassan Ali said that this is "not the first time they have done it."


More From Sports:

Messi says 2022 World Cup will ‘surely’ be his last

Messi says 2022 World Cup will ‘surely’ be his last
Pak vs BD: Coach Shaun Tait pleased with Pakistan's bowling in opening match

Pak vs BD: Coach Shaun Tait pleased with Pakistan's bowling in opening match
Pak vs BD: Records tumble as Mohammad Rizwan scores another 50 in T20I

Pak vs BD: Records tumble as Mohammad Rizwan scores another 50 in T20I
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 21 runs in T20I tri-series opener

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 21 runs in T20I tri-series opener
In a landmark move, PCB presents Pakistan's first-ever franchise cricket league for women

In a landmark move, PCB presents Pakistan's first-ever franchise cricket league for women
Calm before the storm? Here is what Shaheen Shah Afridi is hinting at

Calm before the storm? Here is what Shaheen Shah Afridi is hinting at
Women's Asia Cup: Thailand beat Pakistan in big upset

Women's Asia Cup: Thailand beat Pakistan in big upset
Former captain stresses Shoaib Malik's need in Pakistan team

Former captain stresses Shoaib Malik's need in Pakistan team
India bowlers must start delivering in final overs: Rahul Dravid

India bowlers must start delivering in final overs: Rahul Dravid
Shadab Khan backs Babar Azam's leadership ahead of T20 World Cup

Shadab Khan backs Babar Azam's leadership ahead of T20 World Cup
Sensational commentary style rejuvenates tape-ball cricket in Pakistan

Sensational commentary style rejuvenates tape-ball cricket in Pakistan
ICC nominates Mohammad Rizwan for award after spectacular performance

ICC nominates Mohammad Rizwan for award after spectacular performance