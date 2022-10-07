Women's Asia Cup: Pakistan beat India by 13 runs

Courtesy PCB

SYLHET: In a major upset, Pakistan on Friday defeated India by 13 runs in the Women's Asia Cup — the third time in their history of T20 cricket that they have managed to beat the arch-rivals.

Batter Nida Dar set up the victory for her team after scoring a fifty and picked two wickets at crucial junctures.

The Indian team could score 124 runs and bowled out in the 20th over while chasing a target of 137 runs

Speaking after the victory, jubilant Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof said it was very important game for them after they lost a game yesterday.

“We executed the things very well. How Nida batted beautifully. We just wanted to take calculated risks. Nida played a crucial innings for us. In the middle we have gaps, and we know Nida cant hit so we look to hit the strength areas.”

The Pakistan skipper said that they read the conditions well today and executed the plans very well.

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur appreciated Pakistan for playing “good cricket” in the match and they came up trumps

“In the middle, we were trying to give the chance to other batters, because you have to do that as the tournament goes on, but it backfired. It was a chaseable target. In the middle overs, we were not able to take singles and rotate strike, we played too many dot balls.”

Cricket fraternity felicitates women team

All-rounder Shoaib Malik took to his Twitter handle to congratulate the team, saying he was "super proud."

Captain's knock from Bismah Maroof and the way Nida Dar showed her class today, showed her dedication as well," he wrote.

"[You are a] superstar," the former cricketer Mohammad Hafeez wrote on his Twitter handle.

Pacer Hassan Ali said that this is "not the first time they have done it."



