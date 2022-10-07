 
sports
SDSports desk

Shadab Khan secures joint-second position among Pakistan's highest T20I wicket-takers

SDSports desk

Pakistan star all-rounder Shadab Khan. — PCB/File
Star all-rounder Shadab Khan Thursday became the joint second-highest wicket-taker for Pakistan during Pakistan's tri-nations opener against Bangladesh at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

The vice-captain in short format has claimed 85 wickets in 69 innings at an average of 21.55 since his debut in 2017.

During Pakistan's 21-run win over Bangladesh on Friday morning, the 24-year-old sent back the Tigers' skipper Nurul Hassan to reach the landmark at such a young age.

Meanwhile, legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi takes the top spot in the list with 98 wickets, while Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal have also secured 85 scalps each, earning them second place.

Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez stands fifth in the list with 65 wickets.

Top five wicket-takers for Pakistan in T20Is

  • Shahid Afridi — 98 wickets
  • Umar Gul — 85 wickets
  • Saeed Ajmal — 85 wickets
  • Shadab Khan — 85 wickets
  • Mohammad Hafeez — 65 wickets

The Men in Green will lock horns with hosts New Zealand in their second clash of the tri-nation series on Saturday (tomorrow).

